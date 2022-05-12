Shilpa Shetty takes break from social media

Mumbai: Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra, on Thursday, announced she would be taking a break from social media for a while.
Taking to Instagram, Shilpa stated that is going off social media for a while as she is ‘bored of the monotony’.
“Soooo bored of the monotony, everything looking the same… going off social media till I find a new avatar,” she wrote.
Alongside the note, Shilpa uploaded an all-black photo, leaving fans confused.
“What happened?” a social media user commented.
“Is everything fine?” another one wrote.
A section of social media assumed that it appeared to be a promotional stunt.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa will be seen in ‘Nikamma’ and ‘Sukhee’. She is also a part of Rohit Shetty’s Amazon Prime series ‘Indian Police Force’.