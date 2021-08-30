Shilpa Shetty to part ways with husband Raj Kundra?

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been constantly making headlines for over a month now owing to her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest in pornographic case. The Hungama 2 actress who kept herself away from the camera for almost three weeks is slowly returning to work. She is back as a judge on dancer reality show Super Dancer 4.

Amid personal crisis, Shilpa Shetty has been trying to put up a brave face and has been spreading positivity through her social media posts. She has even refused to comment on the ongoing controversy requesting privacy.

What did Shilpa’s friend reveal?

And now, a new report pertaining to her personal life is surfacing online. According to a latest report in Bollywood Hungama, a friend of the actress said that Shilpa is planning to keep her kids – Viaan and Samisha, away from their father’s wealth.

The friend revealed that Shilpa Shetty is in a huge shock after Raj’s revelation. “She had no clue that the diamonds and duplex were coming from nefarious resources,” the newsportal quoted the friend saying. Furthermore, the report stated the friend saying that Shilpa doesn’t want to touch a penny from Raj’s assets. Shilpa Shetty is working and is independent enough to take care of her children.

“She earns a substantial amount of money from judging reality shows. She has let it be known in the film industry that she is looking at more film roles after Hungama 2 and the unreleased Nikamma,” the person added.

Shilpa Shetty’s statement on controversy

Post the arrest, Shilpa Shetty released a statement on social media, expressing that she has complete faith in the judiciary. “I have not commented yet and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity “Never complain, never explain”. All I will say is, as it’s an on-going investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary. As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you – especially as a MOTHER – to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same.”

For the unversed, Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 for alleged creation of pornographic content. While he continues to be behind bars and after his arrest, the Mumbai police crime branch had said in a statement that the business man was the alleged ‘key conspirator’ in the adult film racket.

In terms of work, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in Disney Plus Hotstar’s film Hungama 2.