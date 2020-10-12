Shilpa Shetty won’t ditch fitness regime amid tight Manali schedule

Manali, Oct 12 : Actress Shilpa Shetty is currently shooting in Manali, and she says starting her day at the break of dawn in the scenic resort mountain is an exhilarating experience. Although she has a busy schedule, she is not compromising on her fitness regime.

“#MondayMotivation from Manali… Manali isn’t called ‘Dev Bhoomi’ (the Valley of Gods) for nothing! The energy and beauty are exhilarating,” she wrote on Instagram while sharing a video of her workout session.

“So inspiring that I decided to start my day at the break of dawn with the mountain pose in front of the mountains. Starting with Padahastasana, Parvatasana, Marjariasana… this flow opens up the whole body; strengthens & stretches the back, hamstring, calf muscles & shoulders; improves digestion & blood circulation. If you want to be immovable like the mountains, then you must try this flow,” said the actress, who is seen in a black sports bra and a pair of blue yoga pants in the video.

The actress is in Manali shooting for her upcoming film “Hungama 2”. She is shooting along with Paresh Rawal, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash. The film is the second installment of Priyadarshan’s 2003 hit, “Hungama”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.