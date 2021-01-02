Shilpa Shetty’s daughter makes ‘musical debut’ on Instagram

Mumbai, Jan 1 : Actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra introduced their daughter Samisha on Instagram, with a video where the little girl is seen mimicking her father as he hums a tune.

The couple, who ushered in the New Year in Goa, officially reveal the face of their daughter on the first day of the year. In the video, Raj is humming a tune and Samisha can be seen trying to hum the same.

“Singing into 2021… Happy New Year introducing my princess, life and angel Samisha Shetty Kundra… P.S: Samisha doesn’t like daddy’s singing,” Raj wrote with the video on Instagram

Shilpa also re-posted the video on her account, writing: “Worry less, Sing more, Says Samisha Shetty Kundra @rajkundra9 you should stop singing… Happy New year Instafam… #newyear #gratitude #daughter #love #happiness #singer.”

Shilpa and Raj welcomed Samisha through surrogacy In February last year.

“Samisha Shetty Kundra… Born :15th February 2020 … Junior SSK in the house…. ‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is ‘to have’ and ‘Misha’ is Russian stands for ‘someone like God’… You personify this name, our Goddess Laxmi and complete our family,” Shilpa wrote at that time.

The couple has a son, Viaan Raj Kundra, born in May 2012.

