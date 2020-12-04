Shilpa Shukla joins ‘Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors’

Mumbai, Dec 4 : Actress Shilpa Shukla will be seen in the new chapter of the courtroom drama series, Criminal Justice.

Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors will see Pankaj Tripathi reprise his role of advocate Madhav Mishra as he sets out to tackle a new case, which brings in its wake a dark and twisted mystery. The show also sees the return of Anupriya Goenka as lawyer Nikhat Hussain.

Talking about her role, Shilpa said: “The character is called Ishani Nath. Preparation started when we all sat for a couple of script readings. Talking to the directors, actors, the dialogues, the subtext. The people on set, everything inspired us to get into the role”.

The first chapter of the Indian adaptation of “Criminal Justice” also featured Vikrant Massey and it captured his character Aditya Sharma’s journey after one incident completely turns around his life.

The Hotstar Specials show will be out soon.

Source: IANS

