Shine brightest: A star named after Sushant Singh Rajput

MUMBAI: A certificate naming a celestial body (a star) in space as Sushant Singh Rajput is going viral on social media.

The Bollywood actor allegedly committed suicide at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Quotely India Instagram page shared the certificate that a star in space is named after him.

The certificate that’s going viral online reads, “Let it be known to all that the star residing at the astronomically verified position of RA 22.121 and Declination -10.14 is hereby named for June 25th 2020 as Sushant Singh Rajput.”

It further stated that the name is permanently filed in the Registry’s vault.

The name is permanently filed in the Registry’s vault and copyrighted with The Star Register with all rights and privileges attended thereto” (sic).

Check out the certificate below:

Several fans of the actor celebrate as the certificate announcing the same went viral.

A netizen wrote, “sushant had always been so fond of the stars & thus i found it quite fitting to name one after him. Dizzy symbol i shall forever be blessed to have witnessed such a beautiful & profound soul. may you continue to shine brightest! Yellow heart @itsSSR.”

sushant had always been so fond of the stars & thus i found it quite fitting to name one after him. 💫 i shall forever be blessed to have witnessed such a beautiful & profound soul. may you continue to shine brightest! 💛@itsSSR#sushantsinghrajput #sushantinourheartsforever pic.twitter.com/c92u9yz1Sg — raksha ♡ (@xAngelWingz) June 29, 2020

An engineering dropout, Sushant was agenious when it came to science.

The talented actor was quite obsessed when it came to space and celestial bodies so much so that he had even purchased land on the moon and used to look at it with his high-end telescope, as confirmed by his father.

Sushant Singh, a resident of Patna, allegedly committed suicide on June 14 at his flat in Bandra, Mumbai. Since then, various social and political organizations have been demanding a CBI inquiry into his death.