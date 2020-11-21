Shirley Setia bags debut Telugu film opposite Naga Shaurya

News Desk 1Published: 21st November 2020 6:18 pm IST

Mumbai, Nov 21 : Singer-actress Shirley Setia is all set for her debut in Telugu films. She will be seen in a yet-untitled film opposite Naga Shaurya, directed by Aneesh Krishna.

“I am super excited to announce my launch in the Telugu film industry with Naga Shaurya, directed by #AneeshKrishna and produced by #Ushamulpuri Garu,” Shirley tweeted tpo confirm the development.

The film is expected to go on floors this year.

Shirley made her acting debut with the digitally-released Hindi film “Maska” earlier this year. She is also a part of the upcoming film, “Nikamma”, featuring Shilpa Shetty and Abhimanyu Dassani.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

