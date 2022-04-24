Shiv Sena members protest against Ravi Rana

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 24th April 2022 10:43 am IST
Mumbai: Shiv Sena workers break through police barricades set up outside MLA Ravi Rana and Navneet Kaur's residence, at Khar in Mumbai, Saturday, April 23, 2022. The couple said that they would recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree, the residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Udhav Thackeray in Mumbai. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: Sena workers break through police barricades set up outside MLA Ravi Rana and Navneet Kaur’s residence, at Khar in Mumbai, Saturday, April 23, 2022. The couple said that they would recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree, the residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Udhav Thackeray in Mumbai. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: Shiv Sena activists protest outside MLA Ravi Rana and Navneet Kaur’s residence, at Khar in Mumbai, Saturday, April 23, 2022. The couple said that they would recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree, the residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Udhav Thackeray in Mumbai. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)
Mumbai: Shiv Sena members gather outside the residence of MLA Ravi Rana and his wife MP Navneet Rana at Khar, in Mumbai, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (PTI Photo)

