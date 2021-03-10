Shiv Sena MP demands vaccination for seers

New Delhi, March 10 : Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Health Minister Harsh Vardhan to vaccinate those people who do not have an Aadhar card or are not tech savvy.

In her letter she said, “I would like to draw your kind attention towards a matter of pressing importance whereby multiple religious heads, saints of various religions in India, are senior citizens but are not being able to get vaccinated as they may not have an Aadhar card or aren’t technology savvy to get themselves registered for it.”

“They may want to get vaccinated voluntarily, however do not have the required documents for the same. Some saints of specific religions are always on the move by foot too,” she added.

She urged the government to consider the matter as it is imperative to keep them safe from any risk of COVID-19.

India has expanded the world’s largest vaccination drive to the next stage from March 1, covering all people aged over 60 years and those above 45 years suffering from comorbidities.

Indigenously developed Covaxin from Bharat Biotech and Covishield from Oxford-AstraZeneca are being administered to people in India since the inoculation drive began.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.