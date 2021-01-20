Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi writes to Rajnath, Jaishankar over Chinese intrusion in Arunachal

Shiv Sena leader a Priyanka Chaturvedi, on Wednesday wrote a letter to Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to bring to their “urgent attention to the building of new settlements by China” in Indian territory of Arunachal Pradesh.

“This is to bring to your urgent attention the building of new settlements by China in Indian Territory of Arunachal Pradesh, within past year, as per the satellite images available in public domain,” she wrote in the letter.

“As per the news reports, this newly-built Chinese village is approximately within 4.5 kms of our Territory of the de facto border. As per the official government maps this area is part of Indian Territory but has been in Chinese control since 1959. However, while earlier only a Chinese military post existed in these areas, this time a full-fledged village has been built in it and the military post has been upgraded,” the letter added.

Few days ago, NDTV reported that Satellite images show that China has constructed a village containing about 101 homes 4.5 kms into Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh.

A statement by the External Affairs Ministry said, “The government remains committed to the objective of creating infrastructure along the border areas for the improvement of livelihood of its citizens, including in Arunachal Pradesh.”

Taking a dig at the Central government the Shiv Sena MP said China has been stepping up expansionism in the borderlands while “our government is not even willing to call China out by name.”

She further asked the government to be “transparent” and “clarify the actual situation”.

She wrote, “Will the government be transparent and clarify the actual situation on ground? While our soldiers have been bravely fighting out these incursions it is saddening to see the political blame game being indulged in by GoI. Till when will the government continue to blame the past to justify the present and future decisions?”