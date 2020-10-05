Shiv Sena seeks apology from politicians, media in SSR’s case

Mumbai: A day after the All India Institute of Medical Sciences’ Forensic Medical Board confirmed that actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide, ruling out the murder angle, the Shiv Sena, in its mouthpiece Saamana, on Monday, sought an apology from the politicians and media, who “bark like dogs”, for “maligning” the image of Mumbai Police and Maharashtra. It claimed that the BJP-led Centre and its NDA partner in Bihar, JD(U), used the actor’s death as a poll plank ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the eastern state.

“Truth can never be hidden. This truth has finally come out in the Sushant Singh case… those who maligned Maharashtra have been disrobed… During this time, the Mumbai Police was defamed, they (opposition and some media houses) raised questions on the investigation. The politicians and media channels who bark like dogs should apologise to Maharashtra,” said Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece.

Accusing the central government of using the late actor’s family for political gain in view of the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls, the ruling party in Maharashtra said that within 24 hours of transfer of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), it was revealed that he consumed drugs.

“The central government used Sushant’s Patna connection for its selfish and lustful politics and transferred the investigation to the CBI with the speed that bypassed the speed of a bullet train. The covert manner, in which the Mumbai Police investigated the case, was only to ensure that no spectacle was created after the death. But when the CBI came to Mumbai and started the investigation, Sushant’s ‘ganja’ and ‘charas’ episode came to light in the first 24 hours. The CBI investigation revealed that Sushant was a characterless and playful artist,” it said.

The Shiv Sena added that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar raised the issue of the late actor’s death because they didn’t have any other issue to fight the election on, and for that, the state’s Director General of Police, Gupteshwar Pandey, was used to stage a scene.

It is as per the reports of Dr Sudhir Gupta, who is the head of AIIMS Forensic Medical Board in #SushantSinghRajput death case. He doesn't have any political connection or any links with Shiv Sena: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena on reports that AIIMS has stated it to be a case of suicide pic.twitter.com/BpXRuAx8DS — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2020

“Nitish Kumar and other leaders there (Bihar) raised the issue because there was no other topic for campaigning in the Bihar elections. For this, Gupteshwar, the Director-General of Police in the state, was made to stage a performance in his uniform, and later he joined Nitish Kumar’s party, forgoing the same uniform,” said the Shiv Sena.

The Shiv Sena also questioned actor Kangana Ranaut over her silence on Hathras case.

“The actress, who used Sushant’s death, termed Mumbai “Pakistan” and “Babar”, in which hole is she hiding now? A young woman was raped and killed in Hathras. The police there insulted the woman’s dead body and burnt the corpse in the night. On this, the actress did not even shed two tears, not even fake ones. Those who raped that girl, are they brothers and sisters of that actress? Are the policemen, who burnt the girl, domestic servants of the actress,” it added.

It is to be noted that the vocal actor had called for shooting the “rapists publicly” on Twitter on the very day the 19-year-old Hathras woman succumbed to her brutal assault injuries in Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital on September 29.

“Shoot these rapists publicly, what is the solution to these gang rapes that are growing in numbers every year? What a sad and shameful day for this country. Shame on us we failed our daughters,” Kangana, who is busy shooting for an upcoming film down south, had tweeted.

