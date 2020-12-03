Shiv Sena slams Yogi Adityanath for trying to woo ‘tinseltown’ to Uttar Pradesh

Mumbai: After Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath talked about building a film city in the northern state during his visit to Mumbai, Shiv Sena on Thursday slammed the ‘saint’ for wanting to take away film industry from ‘tinseltown’.

Through its mouthpiece Saamna, Shiv Sena said “Moving industry and film city out of Mumbai is not as easy as taking a chocolate from a child’s hand.”

In Saamna’s satirical style, Shiv Sena called Adityanath, a ‘saint from the heart’, who stayed at ‘sea-facing Oberoi Trident Monastery’ during his visit to the ‘tinseltown’.

“The main purpose of the saint’s visit to Mumbai was to build the most beautiful tinseltown in Uttar Pradesh, just like the one in Mumbai. His government has also provided 1,000 acres beside the Yamuna Express for its construction. The saint has now come to Mumbai for further action. At Trident’s monastery, he consulted prominent people associated with the film industry in Mumbai,” said Shiv Sena.

Shiv Sena said people come to Mumbai from various places to find prospects as there is a lack of employment in those places.

“There is unemployment there (UP)… Artists, musicians, writers, from cities like Lucknow, Kanpur, Meerut, had been coming to Mumbai for years to build a career. Will Yogi take all these people with him?” it asked.

Saamna said if Uttar Pradesh develops a film city and employment is generated there, then Mumbai’s stress will reduce significantly.

“Therefore, we welcome Yogi’s efforts. The question is, if someone says Mumbai’s industries will take away, then it is not possible,” the party added.

Shiv Sena also took a dig at actor Akshay Kumar for meeting the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

“Photos of famous Khiladi Akshay Kumar meeting Yogi have been published. What should be said about the glory of Akshay Kumar!” it added.

Shiv Sena’s commentary came after Chief Minister Adityanath met actor Akshay Kumar on Tuesday and talked about building a film city in the state.

On December 1, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar called on the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister at a city hotel to discuss the immense possibilities of film shoots in the northern state.

According to a release by UP’s Information and Public Relations Department, the Chief Minister spoke at length to the Kesari actor about the innumerable possibilities for film shoots in Uttar Pradesh.

“Under our state’s Film Policy 2018, we are encouraging more activities related to films and their production. Local residents and actors also benefit from this as it would give them an opportunity to showcase their talent and have secure employment. We are ensuring that producers and filmmakers shooting in Uttar Pradesh are provided with all amenities and support,” Adityanath was quoted as saying in the release.

While thanking the UP CM for his support and endorsement of film shoots in Uttar Pradesh, the Bollywood actor also expressed his happiness over Adityanath’s decision to build a “film city” in the state.

Source: ANI