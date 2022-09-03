Shivamogga stabbing accused has links with Pakistan based terror outfits: Karnataka HM

Shivamogga: One of the four persons arrested for stabbing a Rajasthani youth on August 15 in Shivamogga has links with Pakistan-based terror outfits, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said on Saturday.

Jnanendra was referring to the violent incident over Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar’s poster at a public place in Shivamogga in which four people allegedly stabbed 20-year-old Prem Singh, an employee of a garment store.

In this connection, people arrested four persons — Nadeem, Rehman, Ahmed and Mohammed Zabiullah.

“The case of Zabiullah is extremely scary if we look into the background. We are getting information that he has links with various terrorist groups. We are getting evidences also. Shortly, this case will be handed over to the National Investigation Agency,” Jnanendra told reporters.

He also wondered why there was a protest march against these people in Shivamogga.

“Can we expect such people to save our country who have links with terrorist groups? How to expect maintaining peace with such people? A special inquiry is happening against them,” Jnanendra said.

Police sources said when the police investigated Zabiullah’s phone, they came across the fact that he has links with terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The arrested man has already been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), they said.

Though it is not known for how long Zabiullah had been actively in touch with the terror groups, sources added that some more details may emerge as the investigation proceeds further.

On August 15, right-wing outfits put up posters of Savarkar and Deendayal Upadhyaya at Amir Ahmed Circle in the city.

Protesting against it, some Muslim youth demanded that they should be allowed to put up 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan’s poster at the same venue.

This led to the clash between two groups and Prem Singh, who was in his shop, got stabbed.