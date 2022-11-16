Shivpal named SP star campaigner in Mainpuri LS bypoll

Akhilesh Yadav wants to leave no stone unturned to ensure the success of his wife Dimple Yadav

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 16th November 2022 1:35 pm IST
Shivpal Singh Yadav
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal Singh Yadav (File Photo/ANI)

Lucknow: In a surprise move, the Samajwadi Party has named its estranged leader Shivpal Singh Yadav as a star campaigner for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha by-elections.

This is the first time since relations between party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Yadav became strained, that Shivpal Yadav has been named as star campaigner.

In the Lakhimpur Kheri by-election held earlier this month, his name was missing from the list of star campaigners.

The list also includes names of other family members who are in active politics.

Apparently, Akhilesh Yadav wants to leave no stone unturned to ensure the success of his wife Dimple Yadav in the upcoming by-elections, necessitated by the demise of his father and party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

