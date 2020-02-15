Shivraj Chouhan slams MP govt over removal of Shivaji’s idol

A+ A-

Bhopal: Former chief minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday accused Congress of “insulting” Chhatrapati Shivaji by removing his idol in Sausar town in Madhya Pradesh.

The bust, which was placed on a platform at Mohgaon Square intersection, was removed on Monday night.

“Chhatrapati Shivaji is the nation’s pride. The Congress government has disrespected him by removing his idol. A JCB was used to remove the bust. They tried to demolish the idol. It has become a tradition of Congress to disrespect great personalities,” he told reporters here.

“Madhya Pradesh and India will not tolerate all it. The investigation should be carried on those who disrespected Chhatrapati Shivaji,” he said.

On Tuesday, protests erupted after the removal of the bust in Sausar, situated around 56 kilometres from Chhindwara.