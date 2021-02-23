Shivraj govt on the alert as Covid fears rise in MP

Bhopal, Feb 23 : After the spike in outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic in many parts of Maharashtra, Covid-19 cases have also increased marginally in many parts of Madhya Pradesh, too. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Madhya Pradesh is alert and has directed wearing of masks to be made mandatory in the Bhopal and Indore. At the same time, special precautions have been ordered in the border districts of Maharashtra.

There has been a sudden spike in the number of coronavirus patients in several parts during the last one week in the state. Government data shows that 110 cases have been reported in Indore, 57 in Bhopal and 12 in Jabalpur daily in the last seven days.

During this period, there have been 773 cases reported in Indore, 397 in Bhopal and 85 in Jabalpur. Covid-19 cases are also increasing in Betul, Chhindwara, Barwani, Damoh, Sidhi, Ratlam and Khargone districts.

Madhya Pradesh is placed at ninth position in the country in terms of spike in Covid-19 cases. At the national level, 42 per cent infected cases are witnessed daily in Maharashtra and 33 per cent in Kerala whereas only two per cent cases are seen in Madhya Pradesh.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that constant vigilance is necessary regarding the coronavirus infection and a slight amount of negligence could take a dangerous turn. Instructions have been given to ensure mandatory wearing of masks in Indore and Bhopal. Emphasis has been laid on strict monitoring on the movement of people from Indore and Bhopal to other parts of the state.

In the rural areas of all districts adjoining Maharashtra, the Rural Development department, including all government employees, would immediately start a campaign on taking precautions for the prevention of coronavirus and activities such as ‘ Roko-Toko’ Abhiyan.

Fairs are organised in many places in the state on the upcoming occasion of ‘Maha Shivratri’, of which several fairs are held at Betul and Chhindwara on the Maharashtra border.

Regarding the organising of fairs in the state, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister has said vigilance and awareness is necessary for the fairs to be held in the state on Shivratri. Specific attention should be given to the fairs held in the districts adjoining Maharashtra.

It has been reported that in view of the impact of the new strain of coronavirus in Britain, all 354 passengers from the UK were tested for Covid in the state. Five of them were found positive, including two from Indore and one each from Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur districts.

On the one hand, where the risk of recurrence of corona infection has increased, on the other the vaccination campaign is taking place in the state. Additional Chief Secretary of Health department, Mohammad Suleman said Madhya Pradesh is placed second in the country in terms of Covid vaccination. Seventy-five per cent target vaccination has been achieved jointly by health workers and frontline workers while 76 per cent target has been achieved in Rajasthan.

The national average in vaccination is 53 per cent while more than 75 per cent vaccination has been done across 37 districts of the state. Dindori (93 per cent), Bhind (89 per cent) and 87 per cent vaccination has been achieved in Alirajpur, Sehore and Chhatarpur districts. Gwalior, Indore and Datia districts still lag behind in terms of vaccination in the state.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.