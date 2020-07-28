Shivraj leads by example, washes clothes himself in hospital

Bhopal: Little surprising though, a chief minister washes his own clothes while in treatment for Covid-19. It is none other Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who is leading by example being under treatment after he was found corona-positive, and still deems it fit to wash his own clothes.

Chouhan received a corona-positive report on July 25 and has been undergoing treatment at Chirayu hospital set up in the state capital’s Covid centre.

Chouhan held a virtual cabinet meeting on Tuesday, revealing to his colleagues that the three days he has been in hospital he washed his own clothes and made tea for himself as a healthy person is not supposed to wash the clothes of a COVID-infected person.

He said that he is not suffering from fever, his cough is also under control and is nearing its end, adding, “When my hand surgery was done, physiotherapy did not help as I could not close my fist but washing clothes enabled me to close my fist without physiotherapy. That is why I feel that we should keep doing small tasks ourselves.”

Chouhan has appealed to the public to get themselves checked for coronavirus and not hide it as it is not an incurable disease.

Source: IANS
