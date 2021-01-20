SHO suspended, 5 others get show-cause notices in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jan 20 : Gurugram Police Commissioner KK Rao has suspended a Station House Officer (SHO) in the district, transferred another SHO and served notices to five other SHOs for alleged “irregularities” at their respective police stations.

The Commissioner also chaired a crime review meeting with all DCPs, ACPs, SHOs, police chowki incharges and crime units’ chiefs. During the meeting, Bilaspur police station SHO Neeraj Kumar was suspended and DLF Phase 1 SHO Ajay Malik transferred with immediate effect.

Rao had held a crime review meeting in October 2020 also and directed all SHOs concerned to maintain law and order, work speedily on public complaints, ensure action against criminals, proclaimed offenders and bail jumpers, and ensure observance of traffic rules across the city.

Serious negligence on part of the SHOs concerned in this regard led to action against them.

“I issued directions to all police officers that dereliction in duty will not be tolerated. It is our responsibility to work effectively so that the common people get speedy justice. It is the duty of DCPs, ACPs and SHOs concerned to ensure law and order and regular patrols to take stock of the situation in their respective areas,” Rao said, adding that redress of public grievances was the topmost responsibility of police.

The district police chief warned that punitive action would be taken if police officers did not perform their duties properly.

