Shoaib Akhtar’s son is a big Aamir Khan fan; here’s why

Actor Aamir Khan who is a perfectionist and is one of the most successful superstars of India has many fans worldwide, and a recent addition to his fan following is Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar’s son Muhammad Mikaeel Ali.

On Tuesday, the retired cricketer and full-time cricket pundit revealed that Bollywood icon Aamir Khan enjoys a massive fan following at his house.

The former Pakistani pacer paid a tribute to the Bollywood actor and also shared an adorable video of his son shaking a leg on one of the actor’s popular songs ‘Bum Bum bole’. “Amir Khan work is still doing wonders for every kid & mines to keep it up…,” Akhtar captioned his post on Instagram. In the brief video, Akhtar’s son can be seen enjoying Aamir’s peppy dance number from the Bollywood movie Taare Zameen Par.

Helmed by Bollywood icon Aamir, the drama film bagged several awards after its release in 2007. Written by Amole Gupte, the movie features Aamir, Darsheel Safary, Tisca Chopra, and Vipin Sharma in prominent roles. With Akhtar giving special mention to veteran actor Aamir and his blockbuster movie, the sweet post shared by the Pakistani pace ace soon became the talk of the town.

The movie played a very integral part in starting conversations around parental pressure, education system, special kids and the importance of letting the child do what he or she loves.

Akhtar’s love for Bollywood actors and Hindi cinema is well documented. Recently, the former Pakistani pacer and the world’s fastest bowler was also asked by a fan to name his favourite Indian actor. “If ever my biopic is made, I want Salman Khan to play the lead in it,” the former cricketer was earlier quoted as saying by Pakistan journalist Saj Sadiq.