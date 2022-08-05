Shoaib Ibrahim gifts Hyderabadi ‘Chand Baaliyan’ to wife Dipika

Mumbai: Actors Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are among the most loved couples in the television industry. The couple, who fell in love during their show Sasural Simar Ka, got married in 2018.

Dipika will be celebrating her 36th birthday on August 6 and her hubby is leaving no stone unturned to make it special. If you are an avid watcher of Shoaib and Dipika’s vlog, then you must have come across how the actor is surprising his ladylove with several presents.

In his recent YouTube video, Shaoib can be seen gifting a pair of stunning Hyderabadi traditional ‘Chand Baliyaan’ to Dipika fulfulling her wish. This is just one of the many gifts that he has planned for her.

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar (YouTube)

Dipika, who got emotional after receiving earrings, said, “I love it. I have always loved earrings and you know it. I used to collect earrings and bangles since my Sasural Simar Ka days. It’s been my wish since then and prayed to God that I should reach that level and earn enough to buy real ones. I am shivering.”

Speaking more about the earrings, Chand Baaliyan are crescent moon shaped elegant and graceful earrings bedecked with uncut diamonds, precious gems and pearls. They hold a special place in every Hyderabadi girl’s ethnic style box and in almost every Hyderabadi bride’s trousseau.

Though they date from the Nizams and Nawabi heritage of Hyderabad, they still remains classic, regal today and over the years they have become a popular choice amongst Hyderabadis.

Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan (Instagram)

In past, we have seen several actresses including Rani Mukherjee, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor sporting beautiful ‘Chand Baalis’ at various occasions.