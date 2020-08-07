Shoaib Malik expected to join Pak squad in England

Shoaib Malik
Screengrab: ANI

Lahore: Veteran Pakistan batsman Shoaib Malik is expected to join the squad in England next week, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Friday.

The PCB had earlier approved Malik’s request for delayed departure so that he could spend some time with his family, whom he had not met since the start of the year.

The all-rounder is part of the Pakistan T20I squad that will take on England following the conclusion of the ongoing three-match Test series.

“The PCB is planning to fly-out T20 specialist Shoaib Malik to Southampton on August 15, provided he returns two negative COVID-19 tests as per the agreed protocols and processes,” the PCB statement read.

“Meanwhile, assistant coach Shahid Aslam will return to Manchester on 8 August. He had arrived in Lahore last week to attend his brother’s funeral.”

After the ongoing first Test ends in Manchester, the caravan will move to Ageas Bowl in Southampton, where the final two Tests of the series will be played from August 13 and August 21 respectively.

The three T20Is, meanwhile, will all be played at the Old Trafford on August 28, August 30 and September 1 respectively.

Source: IANS
