Shoaib Malik reunites with family after seven months, plays with son

Sania Mirza, Izhaan travelled to Dubai to meet Malik

By Sameer Published: 11th September 2020 11:16 am IST
Shoaib Malik
Twitter

Dubai: Pakistani Cricketer Shoaib Malik reunited with his family after a gap of seven months. Later, he shared the video on Twitter. In the video, he can be seen playing with his son, Izhaan.

Sharing the video, Malik wrote, “ “Of all the titles, I’ve been blessed with over the years, ‘Baba’ has always been my favorite and its all thanks to this little guy! Love you, Izhaan!…” ~ Shoaib Malik”.

Shoaib Malik stayed in Dubai

Malik who had gone to England for the T20I series has decided to stay in Dubai instead of going back to Pakistan.

On the other hand, Sania Mirza along with her son had boarded a flight to Dubai to meet her husband.

Coronavirus pandemic

It may be mentioned that due to the coronavirus pandemic many family members were unable to meet each other due to a ban on international travel that was imposed to contain the spread of the virus.

