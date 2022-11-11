Shoaib Malik’s photos with Pak actress Ayesha go viral

Hyderabad: Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik is on the media’s radar for his rumored divorce from his wife and Indian tennis player Sania Mirza. A few Pak media reports claim that Shoaib has cheated on Sania, with an actress, on sets of a Pakistani TV show he was a part of.

After the news of their divorce surfaced on the internet, a few pictures of Shoaib with Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar are surfacing on social media. Netizens claim that she might be the actress Shoaib allegedly had an extramarital affair with but there is no confirmation about the same yet.

Shoaib Malik deserves a second marriage with Ayesha Omar 😂 pic.twitter.com/RzDiLXSTry — Becauseofsaiim ⚡ (@memes_sp0t) November 7, 2021

Ayesha Omar answers marriage queries after shoot with Shoaib Malik https://t.co/3moYp0jI0l pic.twitter.com/rUesCXp6rC — 🇵🇰 Latest Pakistan News (Being News) 🇵🇰 (@latestbreaking1) November 9, 2021

Recently, a close source revealed that Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza will be getting a divorce soon, as per a report in Inside Sport. A few other reports suggest that the couple has parted ways already and are living separately. It seems they are currently co-parenting their son Izhaan Mirza Malik in Dubai. An official statement about their separation is not out yet