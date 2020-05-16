Shoaib shuts a troll asking wife Dipika’s salwar suit look

MUMBAI: TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim slammed a troll questioning his wife Dipika Kakar’s clothing choice.

During an ‘ask me anything’ session on his Instagram handle, one of the users asked Shoaib if his family forces wife Dipika Kakar to wear salwar suits.

“Deepika ji hamesh salwar suit me hi kyu hoti hai. Kya aapki family force karti hai? (Why does Dipika always wear salwar suits? Does your family force her to?).”

Shoaib retaliated saying, “Iska jawab main aapko dena zaruri nahi samahjta. Sach main jaanta hu aur meri wife jaanti hai… Baaki jiski jaisi soch waisa hi sawal. Upar wala aapko khush rakhe. (I don’t think it is important for me to answer this question. My wife and I know the truth. Questions like this reveal the mentality of the person asking them. May God bless you.)”

Dipika and Shoaib met each other on the sets of Sasural Simar Ka, and gradually fell in love.

After dating each other for many years, the two got married on February 22, 2018, in a nikaah ceremony at Shoaib’s hometown in a traditional manner.

The Bigg Boss 12 winner was married to Raunak Samson for two years and divorced him in January 2015.

The “Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum” actress and the “Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai” actor have been married for almost two years and is undoubtedly a happily married couple.

