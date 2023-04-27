Shoaib’s sis, vlogger Saba Ibrahim suffers serious health issues

Mumbai: Saba Ibrahim, a popular YouTube vlogger known for sharing her life experiences on her channel Saba Ka Jahaan, recently announced her first pregnancy with her husband, Khalid Niyaz. Saba, on the other hand, is dealing with complications that have her worried and anxious. Saba revealed to her millions of fans in a recent vlog that she is eight weeks pregnant but cannot celebrate due to complications.

Saba’s journey has been difficult from the beginning. During the last days of Ramzan, she discovered she was six weeks pregnant, but before she could rejoice, she began to experience serious health issues. When the health issues (blood loss) became more severe on Eid, things took a turn for the worse. Saba’s condition did not improve despite taking the medication prescribed by her doctor, and she has now been advised to take complete bed rest.

Saba expressed her concerns about her first pregnancy in the vlog, explaining that she had not expected to be a mother so soon, given her health issues. Despite the advice of others to try not to worry too much, the stress of her situation is making her anxious.

Shoaib Ibrahim, Saba’s brother, recently posted a video in which he addressed the trolls who had made cruel remarks about his sister’s health. Unfortunately, Saba was moved to tears by the video and needed to be consoled by her bhabhi, Dipika. Shoaib’s message was simple trolls should be ashamed of their actions and should not be arrogant towards others.

We can only hope that Saba’s pregnancy complications resolve and that she and her baby are both healthy. Saba is a courageous and strong woman who has overcome many obstacles in her life, and we have no doubt that she will overcome this latest one. We wish her the best and hope to hear more good news about her pregnancy soon.