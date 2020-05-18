Shocked by son’s death, woman dies of heart attack

Mancherial: In a heartrending incident, a mother died of heart attack hours after her son drowned, in Mancherial on Saturday afternoon.

According to sources, Radandi Rajeshwari (35), wife of Satyanarayana, a small time farmer from Madavelli village did not eat food, nor drink water since afternoon till night. After continuously wailing over the loss of her 15-year old son, Sampath, she lost conscious. She breathed her last on the way to a hospital in Bellampalli around 11.30 pm.

Sampath drowned in a stream after he went for a swim in the same village. He was the bread earner of the family. Meanwhile, Satyanarayana and his 10-year-old daughter were jolted by the consecutives deaths.

Source: Siasat news

