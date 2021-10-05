Shocked to see ruthless murder of farmers in UP: KTR

By IANS|   Updated: 5th October 2021 1:24 pm IST
Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Tuesday said he was shocked to see the “ruthless and cold blooded murde”r of farmers in Uttar Pradesh.

“Shocked & Horrified to see the ruthless & cold blooded murder of farmers in #Lakhimpur_Kheri of Uttar Pradesh,” tweeted Rama Rao, who is also the Working President of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

KTR, as the minister is popularly known, strongly condemned the barbaric incident, and expressed hope the perpetrators will be brought to justice soonest.

This is the first reaction by the TRS to Sunday’s incident in Lakhimpur Kheri.

KTR reacted after a purported video of the incident went viral over social media.

The video shows a group of protesters moving forward on a road next to farm fields being mowed down by a SUV that speeds up from behind.

