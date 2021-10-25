Shocking! Karan Kundrra wants to quit Bigg Boss 15

Mumbai: In Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, host Salman Khan was seen schooling Karan Kundrra for his violent behaviour against Pratik Sehjapal during a task. For the unversed, during the ‘access to main area ticket’ task, Karan choke-slamming Pratik for which the former justified as his ‘way of tackling’.

In last night’s episode, Salman, who is known for being fair, put out his point of view about the incident. He gave chance to both Karan and Pratik to tell their side of the story.

Salman Khan had asked Pratik why he didn’t react when Karan pinned him down and instead asked Bigg Boss to acknowledge it. To this, Pratik explained that he was not angry but hurt. He went to say that Karan is the first celebrity he ever interacted with and considers him to be his mentor. Pratik added that he saw Karan’s face and couldn’t react.

When asked if the same act would have been done by either Ieshaan Sehgaal or Jay Bhanushali, would have he spared them? To which, Pratik said, “saamne vale ko pad jaati” (I would have hit the opposite person) and abhi mein show se bahar hota.”

This left Karan Kundrra teary-eyed. He says he is upset after he did with Pratik Sehajpal and even apologised to him. After the session with the host, Karan goes out and have a conversation with Jay Bhanushali. He cries and says that he is unable to play the game and wants to quit the show.

Meanwhile, there was no elimination last week. Model-entrepreneur Rajiv Adatia will be entering Bigg Boss 15 as the wild card contestant this week.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 15.