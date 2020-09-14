Shocking! Man throws dog into Bhopal lake, police launch probe

Shyamla: A video of a 29-year-old Salman Khan went viral in which he throws adog into a lake. The video clip of the incident went viral on social media triggering outrage in Bhopal and elsewhere with demands for his arrest. However, a case has been registered against him.

The video clip suggests it was shot during late evening or night hours at any point near the railing erected along upper lake at Boat club in Shyamla Hills area in Bhopal. The man scoops up the dog in his arms and then flings him across the railing into the river. Afterwards, he is seen smiling for the video.

It is not known to police as to who shot the video and if the dog was dead or alive. The friends of the accused told police that the video was an old one.

The accused is resident of Tila Jamalpura area in Bhopal and runs a studio. Moreover, it was known that he has a history of violence against animals.

An FIR was filed against him on Sunday evening under section 429 (Committing mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless any animal of the value of fifty rupees or upwards) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act on a complaint lodged by Sunita Joshi, a resident of Shyamla Hills.

Furthermore, the polive said that informed that the man in the viral video was seen throwing a street dog in the upper lake and smiling. Police identified the man as Salman Khan who works in a photo studio.

Shyamla Hills police station in charge Tarun Rathi said that the date when the accused indulged in the crime is yet to be known. However, when a police team questioned his friends they said it was a very old video as far as they had knowledge about it. However, police couldn’t know immediately if the dog was dead or alive and who shot the act in the video.