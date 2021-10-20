Shocking! Umar Riaz to be ousted from Bigg Boss 15?

Mumbai: Umar Riaz is one of the most talked-about contestants of Bigg Boss 15. He often grabs headlines for his one-line comments and actions on the show. Umar is BB 13’s Asim Riaz‘s elder brother and a doctor by profession. Loyal viewers of the show believe that he playing the game really well and is a very strong-headed personality and clear about his opinions.
In a shocking twist on Wednesday, two participants — Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya have been eliminated from Bigg Boss 15. Post this, BB asked captain Nishant Bhat to nominate 8 contestants for another eviction round. He nominated — Ieshaan Sehgaal, Miesha Iyer, Simba Nagpal, Umar Riaz, Afsana Khan, Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra and Vishal Kotian.
Bigg Boss 15 Week 3 nominations
Now, as per various sources, among the aforementioned 8 participants, Vishal Kotian, Umar Riaz, Shamita Shetty and Karan Kundrra are the bottom 4 contestants and they will be playing the elimination task this week.
Umar Riaz to be removed?
Going by the social media buzz, makers are, likely to remove Umar Riaz from the race. It is to be noted that in the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode Farah Khan gave Umar 11th position in the show. He is now nominated with the 3 strong contestants who were given a higher position by Farah.
Viewers are saying that Bigg Boss has made a strategy to remove Umar Riaz from the show by portraying him as a weak contestant. Check out some of the tweets below:
What are your thoughts on it? Do you think Umar Riaz has maximum chances of getting evicted from Bigg Boss 15? Let us know your opinion in the comments section below.
Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting updates on Bigg Boss 15.