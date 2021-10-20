Shocking! Umar Riaz to be ousted from Bigg Boss 15?

Mumbai: Umar Riaz is one of the most talked-about contestants of Bigg Boss 15. He often grabs headlines for his one-line comments and actions on the show. Umar is BB 13’s Asim Riaz‘s elder brother and a doctor by profession. Loyal viewers of the show believe that he playing the game really well and is a very strong-headed personality and clear about his opinions.

In a shocking twist on Wednesday, two participants — Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandya have been eliminated from Bigg Boss 15. Post this, BB asked captain Nishant Bhat to nominate 8 contestants for another eviction round. He nominated — Ieshaan Sehgaal, Miesha Iyer, Simba Nagpal, Umar Riaz, Afsana Khan, Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra and Vishal Kotian.

Bigg Boss 15 Week 3 nominations

Now, as per various sources, among the aforementioned 8 participants, Vishal Kotian, Umar Riaz, Shamita Shetty and Karan Kundrra are the bottom 4 contestants and they will be playing the elimination task this week.

Umar Riaz to be removed?

Going by the social media buzz, makers are, likely to remove Umar Riaz from the race. It is to be noted that in the last Weekend Ka Vaar episode Farah Khan gave Umar 11th position in the show. He is now nominated with the 3 strong contestants who were given a higher position by Farah.

Viewers are saying that Bigg Boss has made a strategy to remove Umar Riaz from the show by portraying him as a weak contestant. Check out some of the tweets below:

its Look Like Big Boss Are Trying To Remove #UmarRiaz This Week …

Guys This is The Time When You Have To Show Your Powers ….

Make More And More Voot Ids To Vote For #UmarRiaz ….



Make Umar No 1 in Voting List …..#VoteForUmarRiaz — UMAR SQUAD🏆 (@THATSUMARSQUAD) October 20, 2021

Umar, karan, vishal and shamita are nominated this week.

Guys Agar is baar umar ko vote nhi kiya sabse jayda then @BiggBoss makers Definitely remove umar.

Don't forget to vote sir #UmarRiaz from tomorrow

Umar Riaz Ruling Hearts#UmarIsTheBoss #UmarArmy — rahul Singhania (@Shekhar86943590) October 20, 2021

Last week Umar was shinning but it was against the script of bb so they demotivated him.@ColorsTV @BiggBoss don't even dare to remove Umar by unfair means! Votes mein Umar ka koi competition hi nehi hain. Not even your fixed top 2. Isiliye itna politics chal rahe hain#UmarRiaz — bhaad mein jao sab. (@classysassybeau) October 19, 2021

According to @ColorsTV script #UmarRiaz is not even in Top 5 contestant but according to votes he is definitely there.#BiggBoss15 — Kruti BB14 #AsimFangirll (@AsimFanGirll) October 19, 2021

Colours ko Agar apna show chalana hai toh umar riaz ko end tak rakhna hoga nahi toh jistarah wo elimination decide kar sakte hai waise hum audience decide karenge ki Big Boss chalna hai ki nahi..@ColorsTV @iAmVJAndy @BiggBoss — Sahil Khan (@SahilKh93263031) October 20, 2021

No elimination ke bhi chances kam hai kyunki last week bhi hua tha and everyone knows #UmarRiaz has the biggest fan base and is def safe but yeh colors wale apne favourites ko toh nikalenge nhin if they consider the votes and do fair elimination then Vishal would be the one to go — Rhea 🦦 (@___Rhea____) October 20, 2021

Bigg Boss 15 top 5

Karan Kundra

Tejaswi Prakash

Jay Bhanushali

Shamita Shetty

Vishal Kotian



This is their script and this is what we are going to see in few months. Fans votes and audience's choice doesn't matter and it was proved today.#BiggBoss15 #BB15 — Anushka mehta (@Anushka01638989) October 19, 2021

What are your thoughts on it? Do you think Umar Riaz has maximum chances of getting evicted from Bigg Boss 15? Let us know your opinion in the comments section below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting updates on Bigg Boss 15.