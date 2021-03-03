Shooting World Cup: India miss podium finish in mixed trap event

Cairo, March 3 : India’s Rajeshwari Kumari and Lakshay Sheoran entered the third and final qualifying round of the trap mixed team competition at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun stage in second position. But both then shot rounds of 21 each to eventually finish sixth and outside the medal matches.

Russia and host Egypt made it to the gold medal match with qualifying round tallies of 139 and 138 out of 150 respectively while teams from Slovakia and Spain with scores of 137 and 136 each, made the bronze medal match. The Indian pair finished with 135.

Manisha Keer and Kynan Chenai representing the second Indian team in the competition, shot a total of 133 to finish in ninth place out of 14 teams.

The Cairo World Cup will have its final day of competitions on Thursday with the final qualification rounds of the men’s and women’s trap team competitions lead into the men’s and women’s trap team finals.

India have so far picked up one medal, a bronze, in the men’s skeet team competition. Russia has dominated the World Cup stage with three gold and a total of six medals so far.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.