Delhi: Gangster Jitendra Gogi was shot dead in a broad daylight shootout that took place in Rohini court today. Jitendra Gogi, who came to the court for a hearing died on the spot.

The attackers, who had come in lawyer’s attire have also been killed by the police on the spot.

Police sources have added that the two miscreants were from Tillu gang, who had entered the Rohini court dressed as lawyers. The Police is still verifying the names of both the miscreants of the Tillu gang.

Law and order situation in delhi.



Shootout inside Court in National Capital. pic.twitter.com/86ybcML8Lm — Amandeep Singh ਅਮਨਦੀਪ ਮਿਂਘ (@singhaman1904) September 24, 2021