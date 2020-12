Shopian ‘fake’ encounter: Captain among 3 named in chargesheet

Srinagar, Dec 26 : The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police on Saturday produced a chargesheet in a court against three people including an Army Captain for their involvement in an alleged “fake” encounter in Shopian district in which three civilians were killed.

Police said the chargesheet was produced in the court of the principal district and sessions judge of Shopian.

“The three accused in this case are Captain Bhupinder of 62 Rashtriya Rifles, Bilal Ahmad, resident of Pulwama and Tabish Ahmad, resident of Shopian,” said Wajahat Hussain, Deputy Superintendent of Police,

Hussain has been heading the Special Investigation Team (SIT), constituted to probe the case.

The Army on Thursday issued a statement saying that the process of summary evidence had been completed in the Amshipora (Shopian) encounter of July 18, 2020 in which three labourers were killed although they had no connection with any militant activity.

The Army said the summary of evidence was being examined by legal experts to ascertain if further action was needed in this case.

After relatives of the three slain labourers belonging to Rajouri district of Jammu division raised a hue and cry, police conducted DNA profiling of the three families and it was established that the killed persons were locals.

It had been claimed by those who carried out the encounter that the three were foreign terrorists from whose possession arms and ammunition was recovered.

The Army has now accepted that the three involved persons had exceeded their powers which were vested in them under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).

The three slain civilians were identified as Abrar Ahmad, 25, Mohammad Ibrar, 16 and Imtiyaz Ahmad, 20.

Their bodies were later exhumed and handed over to their families for the final rites.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.