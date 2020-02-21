Shopowner shot dead by bike borne-assailants in Delhi

A+ A-

New Delhi: A shop-owner was shot dead by unknown assailants under Fatehpur Beri police station in the national capital on Thursday night, police said here Friday.

The helper of the man killed was also injured in the attack.

The deceased has been identified as Ravi Kumar Singhal, age 47 and resident of Dera village here.

Police said, “According to Singhal’s helper Bhagwan Das, three unknown people on a bike fired at Singhal when he was closing his store. One of the accused also took away a bag of cash kept by Singhal on the stairs.”

Das was also hit by one of the accused on his head, while Singhal who was shot was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

AN FIR has been registered under sections 302, 308, 397, 34 of the Indian penal Code (IPC) and 25/27 of Arms Act. Teams have been constituted for identifying the criminals. An investigation is in progress, police added.