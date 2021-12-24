Shopping complex inaugurated at MANUU, sports stadium soon

Hyderabad: The Vice-Chancellor of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) Prof Syed Ainul Hasan has inaugurated a campus shopping complex to bring back normalcy after the pandemic to facilitate the students.

Prof Hasan said that it was the dream of the university’s staff and students to have a shopping complex. This dream has been fulfilled by the Campus Development Committee.

According to Prof Hassan, the former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin has offered to set up a stadium with modern sports facilities. “Soon the land will be allocated for this stadium where the students will have better coaching and practice facilities and where the budding players can also be trained for IPL.”

Prof Aziz Bano, the Chairman of Campus Development Committee informed about the facilities in the complex

The shopping complex will have shops for stationery, office Mart, grocery provisions, salon, ladies tailoring, beauty parlor, food zones, and cafeterias.