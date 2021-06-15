Shops to open till 7 pm, bars till 10 p.m. in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The Chandigarh administration on Tuesday allowed all shops to open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m, but restaurants and bars till 10 p.m. However, the night curfew will be imposed from 10.30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The decision came after the Covid review meeting chaired by UT Administrator V.P. Singh Badnore.

The shop owners were asked to ensure Covid protocols. Restaurants and bars will be allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity till 10 p.m.

The decision regarding the Sunday closure would be taken subsequently, an official statement said.