Shortage of beef ahead of Christmas triggers Goans anger

Panaji: Goans are angry as beef is missing from their plates due to shortage of supply. The anger reached to such a level that Chief Minister of the State Pramod Sawant promised to look into the matter.

It may be mentioned that after the restrictions imposed by the Maharashtra Government in 2015, Karnataka had emerged as its biggest supplier for Goa. Majority of the beef sold in Goa is sourced from Belgavi District.

On an average, Goa consumes nearly 25 tonnes of beef every day and the demand rises during the tourism season which stretches from October to March.

Consumed by tourists, minority communities’ member

The red meat is commonly consumed by tourists, as well as by the members of the minority communities in the state, which account for more than 30 per cent of the population.

However, recently, Karnataka passed new anti-cow slaughter bill in the State Assembly. It has impacted the availability of the beef in Goa. Ahead of the Christmas, the State that is known for beaches and parties is facing shortage of the red meat.

Beef traders write to CM

Recently, Goa’s beef traders had urged the CM of the State to use his “good offices” with the BJP leadership to prevent the bill from being notified.

In a letter to the CM, the Quraishi Meat Traders Association of Goa had said that beef is a part of staple diet in Goa’s multi-cultural society and is consumed by the visiting tourists and if the law came into force in Karnataka, it would have a severe impact in the coastal state.

Meanwhile, South Goa Congress MP Francisco Sardinha demanded the CM to reopen the state’s only abattoir to ensure steady supply of beef in the State.