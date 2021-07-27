Shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in Telangana, people wait for second dose

Hyderabad: The Telangana state is witnessing vaccine shortage once again as more than 30 lakh people are waiting for the second dose. Most of the vaccine centre set up in twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad are being closed and there is no possibility of their reopening within next fortnight.

It is said that those who have taken first jab are waiting for the second one. More than 1.40 crore people have been vaccinated up to July 24, in Telangana state out of them only 1.10 crore have taken the second jab and the rest are waiting for it.

Central government had launched a vaccination drive with fanfare from June 21 to vaccinate all those above 18 years for free. After the first dose of the vaccination, there is a shortage of the second one. In such a scenario the Telangana government must try to acquire maximum number of vaccines.

Telangana State Health Department is providing details to the Government for the required number of vaccinations.

Apart from Covishield and Covaxine, Sputnik 5 is also being provided in Telangana’s private hospitals. However, only Covishield or Covaxin are being used for free vaccination in the state.

Government employees who have not yet taken vaccination shall be identified and step shall be taken for their vaccination.

Measures are also being taken to facilitate vaccination for general public. The state government has requested the central government to provide immediate vaccine stock for those who are waiting for the second dose.