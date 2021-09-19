Shortage of syringes may impede vaccination drive in Telangana

Hyderabad: The shortage of auto disable syringe (AD) used to administer the shot is impeding the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state.

The Health officials in Telangana state have set a target of 5 lakh vaccination per day. While the state has a stock of 21.5 lakh vaccines and 16 lakh syringes.

According to medical sources, this stock of syringes is enough for just 3 days. If more vaccines are administered in any district, it may lead to a shortage of syringes.

It is learned from reliable sources that the shortage of syringes may impede the vaccination drive in the state.

According to a medical source, the state is facing a syringe availability issue due to a large-scale vaccination drive. However, the state is likely to get 15 to 16 lakh syringes in a day or two which are being bought from North India.

The Central Government dispatched more than 2 crore vaccines to Telangana state along with 1.6 crore fringes. There was a big gap between vaccines and syringes.

The State Health Department had purchased 40 lacs syringes so far. The supplier was dispatching the syringes as per the agreement. But the State government had suddenly speeded up the vaccination drive which led to the shortage of syringes.