Shot on mobile in lockdown, Malayalam film ‘CU Soon’ to go for OTT release

By News Desk 1 Published: 22nd August 2020 8:00 am IST
New Delhi, Aug 21 : The Fahadh Faasil-starrer Malayalam film, CU Soon, which has been shot on mobile phone during the lockdown, will release directly on OTT.

Also starring Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran, “CU Soon” is about a software engineer from Kerala who has been assigned by his family to help his Dubai-based cousin find his missing fiancée after she leaves behind a video suicide note. The film was shot with a phone in a controlled environment during lockdown.

“Working with (director) Mahesh (Narayan) has always been an inspiring experience. We had an incredible stint with our erstwhile blockbuster ‘Take-Off’,” said actor and producer Fahadh, added: “Making ‘CU Soon’ was an interesting experience.”

Talking about the film, director Mahesh Narayan said: “‘CU Soon’ is a computer screen-based drama thriller, a new concept that has barely been explored in Indian cinema. People are attempting to stay virtually connected during these unprecedented times, and we wanted to take this concept a step further by exploring a unique format of storytelling through multiple screen devices. This film would not have been conceptualised or created without the virtual communication software and their developers.”

“CU Soon”, edited and directed by Mahesh Narayan, will release on Amazon Prime Video on September 1.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

