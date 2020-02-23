Shots fired at vehicle of Punjab Shiv Sena vice president

A+ A-

Ludhiana: Shots were fired at the vehicle of Punjab Shiv Sena vice president Amit Arora and state chief of the youth wing Shiv Sena Hindustan Mani Shera in Ludhiana on Saturday.

“We got the information that Amit Arora was in the office when his workers heard shots. We have called the forensics expert team from Mohali for investigation. We have provided them security on the basis of previous incidents. We are looking to CCTV footage,” Ludhiana Police Commissioner Rakesh Agarwal told reporters here.

However, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Further investigation in the case is underway.