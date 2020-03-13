Should media not question police complicity, asks Abhisar Sharma

A+ A-

Abhisar Sharma says the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) ministry banned Asianet and Media One news channels for 48 hours for supporting a particular community, questioning Delhi police and for raising questions against RSS.

Sharma claims hostile behavior of government against those who bring out truth is evident.

Abhisar Sharma asks, can we ignore videos In Jamia and Khajuri Khas where police could be seen breaking CCTV cameras so that evidence could be destroyed. He further asks, should media not question such actions by police?

Revealing that the government has served show cause notice to BBC, saying that the channel’s coverage had been one-sided, Sharma asks, how can the video be ignored in which police is seen supporting the rioters.

Should media not question police inactiveness or complicity, asks Abhisar Sharma. He challenges to show a single video in which Delhi police could be seen supporting CAA protestors or Muslims.

Abhisar also questioned what action did government or I&B ministry take against ‘godi media’ which spread lies and hatred?