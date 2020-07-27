‘Shourya’, 3-D arms collage of Kerala Police unveiled

Thiruvananthapuram: State Police chief Loknath Behra on Monday unveiled a three-dimensional monument made up of discarded rifles, revolvers and magazines at the Kerala Police headquarters.

The more than 20-foot tall structure is made of 1,422 discarded rifles, revolvers and magazines (ammunition storage and feeding device within or attached to a repeating firearm).

“It has been named as ‘Shourya’ which means valour and was made by us. Initially, e thought to destroy these but later thought to make out a monument. People can come and see this,” said Behra.

The monument replicates a police officer in saluting mode.

Source: IANS