Show of strength: Raje warns Gehlot, silences anti-faction

Jaipur, March 8 : Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje showed her strength and warned the incumbent Gehlot government during her two-day religious sojourn in the eastern belt of the state. She also took on her anti-faction in a fiery speech.

As she addressed a mammoth gathering on Sunday, she silenced her critics by announcing, “My mother has lit the lamp and bloomed the lotus…she never let the flame of the lamp subside and has never let the lotus die.”

“Each of her veins carried the spirit of nationalism along with the spirit of the BJP. I am the daughter of this mother,” she said in a roaring voice.

BJP national President J.P. Nadda during his recent visit Jaipur had aksed the partyment to self-analyse and evaluate how much they are contributing to the party. Now, Raje’s words are being seen are the clearly answer to Nadda’s call.

It needs to be mentioned here that the lamp here is quoted with reference to Jansangh’s symbol while Lotus was used for BJP’s symbol.

Raje has maintained a distance from the state party office since a new leadership was formed in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, addressing people during her religious yatra, she also said that she would like to seek blessings of God to uproot the Rajasthan government which is seen split in two parts.

“The development of the entire state has stopped under the present state government’s rule. So I have come to pray to Giriraj Maharaj to bless and give strength to all of us so that we can uproot this Ashok Gehlot’s government, which is divided into two factions, to bring back development in the state,” she added.

“I am deeply grateful to everyone for the love and blessings that the people of the state gave to me on my birthday. My mother used to say that going to a pilgrimage alone does not complete the pilgrimage. Therefore, I have come with you all on the pilgrimage of Giriraj Maharaj,” she said.

On this occasion, I thank the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who paved the way for the construction of Lord Shri Ram’s temple, she said.

“It is a happy coincidence that a grand Ram temple is being built in the Ram Janmabhoomi with the help of the sacred stones of this holy Krishna Janmabhoomi area,” she further added.

I have a deep connection with this religious area, so this time I have decided to pay homage to the holy places of worship here and celebrate my birthday, she said.

On Monday, she attended Aadi Badri Aarti and will offer her prayers and then shall depart to Kedarnath temple in Bharatpur from where she will depart to her place-Dholpur.

