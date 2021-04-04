Shraddha Kapoor set to reprise Sridevi’s double role in’Chaalbaaz In London’

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor, on Friday announced her next project titled ‘Chaalbaaz In London’, which will be a reboot of the 1989 rom-com classic ‘Chaalbaaz’ directed by Pankaj Parashar, who helmed the original flick starring late legendary star Sridevi.

The actor took to Instagram to make an announcement about the flick. She posted a short clip as the first teaser of the movie which also hears the iconic song ‘Na Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai’s jingle in the background.

Taking it to the captions she wrote, “CHAALBAAZ in London!!! SO excited for this! Directed by the one & only Pankaj Parashar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan #CHAALBAAZinLondon”.

Meanwhile, confirming that the ‘Stree’ star will be seen reprising the double role of Sridevi in the film, film critic and movie trade analyst tweeted, “SHRADDHA KAPOOR’S FIRST DOUBLE ROLE… #ShraddhaKapoor will be essaying a double role… The film – titled #ChaalbaazInLondon – is directed by Pankaj Parashar, who directed #Chaalbaaz [starring #Sridevi]… Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan.”

The original movie ‘Chaalbaaz’ starred Sridevi, Sunny Deol and Rajinikanth. Anupam Kher, Shakti Kapoor, Rohini Hattangadi and Anu Kapoor were also featured in supporting roles.

Based on the 1973 film ‘Seeta Aur Geeta’, which featured Hema Malini, Dharmendra and Sanjeev Kapoor, the film revolves around separated twins– Anju and Manju, who have grown up in different circumstances, accidentally switch places. While a shy Anju starts living a rustic life, bold Manju takes revenge from their evil uncle, defying the odds and challenging the patriarchal society.

The film was well-received by critics and audiences upon release and went on to become a blockbuster hit, becoming the fifth-highest-grossing film of 1989. Among the elements of the movie that were highly praised included the film’s story, music and Sridevi’s performance in the dual role, which is considered to be one of her finest performances in Bollywood.