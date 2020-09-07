Shree Cement forms company to submit ISL bid for East Bengal

By News Desk 1 Published: 8th September 2020 2:30 am IST
Shree Cement forms company to submit ISL bid for East Bengal

Kolkata, Sep 7 : City football giants East Bengal’s new investors, Shree Cement Limited, is slated to pick up the bid proposal for a spot in the Indian Super League (ISL) in the name of ‘Shree Cement Foundation’, a new company it has registered with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

ISL organiser Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) has invited bids for the inclusion of an 11th team in this edition of India’s top tier club competition which will be held in Goa behind closed doors from November-March.

The soft copy of the bid document must be submitted by September 14 and the hard copy by September 17.

READ:  Goa posts record Covid-19 cases for third day in a row

The electronic copies of the ITB and other documents shall be made available to the interested parties on September 7 and September 8, respectively, up to 5 pm via email, on payment of a non-refundable and non-adjustable document fee of Rs 5 lakh.

“We will complete all the formalities in time and are hopeful of playing in the ISL,” H.M. Bangur, MD, Shree Cement, told IANS.

The company has two directors in Sanjay Mehta and Prakash Narayan Chhangani at present and additional directors are likely to be added in the board after a meeting between the representatives of Shree Cement and the club.

“The bid documents have been picked up. The formation of the board will be 6+2 with two members from East Bengal club,” East Bengal assistant secretary Shanti Ranjan Dasgupta told IANS.

READ:  Sudheer Babu: 'V' is more than just about a killer and a cop

The Kolkata-headquartered Shree Cement has an annual turnover of over Rs 12,000 crore. It is owned by chairman Benu Gopal Bangur and his son Hari Mohan Bangur, who is the managing director of the company.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close