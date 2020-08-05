Shreya Chaudhry: I adore everything about Rajasthan

Mumbai, Aug 5 : Actress Shreya Chaudhry says working on the series, Bandish Bandits, introduced her to the culture and cuisine of Rajasthan.

“Being a Rajput, I have always wanted to visit Rajasthan and ‘Bandish Bandits’ made that happen. I adore everything about that place. The culture is beautiful, the people are extremely warm, the street food is amazing, and we shot across many beautiful locations,” Shreya said.

“We would gorge on a new mithai every day on the set and I enjoyed the malai ghevar the most. Rajesh Tailang, who plays Ritwik’s father in the show, is from Bikaner. So, his entire family visited us on the sets with homecooked food, and it was amazing. It was a wonderful experience shooting in Rajasthan and I would love to go back there,” she added.

“Bandish Bandits” is set in Jodhpur, and the show tells the story of Radhey and Tamanna, two young musicians hailing from contrasting backgrounds. Radhe (Ritwik Bhowmik) is a singing prodigy determined to follow in the classical footsteps of his grandfather (Naseeruddin Shah), while Tamanna (Shreya Chaudhry) is a rising pop sensation desperate to become India’s first international popstar.

The Amazon Prime Video series also features Sheeba Chaddha, Kunal Roy Kapur and Rajesh Tailang. The show went live on August 4.

