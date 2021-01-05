Shreya Dhanwanthary: Director, more than co-star, matters more now

Mumbai, Jan 5 : Actress Shreya Dhanwanthary is gearing up for the new year with two web series projects — The Family Man 2 and Mumbai Diaries — after being noticed in Scam 1992 as Sucheta Dalal last year.

She says that her earlier she would be crazy about the idea of sharing screen space with a specific actor but now what mnatters is the director she collaborates with. Shreya’s reply came when we asked which Bollywood superstar she wished to share screen space with.

“The whole desire of who I share screen space with has changed and, for me, what matters the most is which director I am working with. Though I have been working for quite some time, did modelling and ad campaigns, after working with (‘Scam 1992 director) Hansal (Mehta) sir, I just realised how important it is for an actor to grab the opportunity to work with great directors. It really changes perspective towards storytelling, charecter building for my perforamnce and my craft all-over,” Shreya told IANS.

“So, I think I am more bothered about what my part is, in a film or in a web series, rather than who I am paired opposite,” she added.

The web series Mumbai Diaries also features Mohit Raina, Konkona Sen Sharma, and is directed by Nikkhil Advani and Nikhil Gonsalves, and is scheduled to release in March. ‘The Family Man 2’, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni, drops on February 12.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.