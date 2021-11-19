Shreya Ghoshal is highest paid Bollywood singer; here’s TOP 5 list

Mumbai: The Indian music industry is huge and getting a chance to foray in it is on the top of every singer’s bucket list. Every year, we see many young artists making an entry in Bollywood. But not all of them earn the golden ticket of stardom and success. There are only a few who make a home in a million hearts and become household names.

From Arijit Singh to, Sunidhi Chauhan, to Neha Kakkar, the list of renowned singers in the industry is endless whose melodious voices soothe our souls. But have you ever imagined how much these well-establised singer charge per song? Worry not! Here we have bought you a list of the highest paid singers in Bollywood currently. (List is as per various online reports).

If the reports are to be believed, the very popular Shreya Goshal is the highest paid singer in the industry. She reportedly charges Rs 20 lakhs (approx).

List Of Top 5 Highest Paid Singers

1. Shreya Goshal

Shreya Ghoshal has been ruling heats for around two decades now. She had emerged as the winner of Sa Re Ga Ma in 2000. She had made her big Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas. Also known as the ‘melody queen’, Shreya has sung over 950 songs in Hindi and other languages. As mentioned above, she reportedly charges somewhere around Rs 20 to 25 lakhs per song.

2. Arijit Singh

Arijit Singh, who is known for his soft and rusty vocals, is among the most loved singers of the current generation. He made his debut back in 2009 with Phir Mohabbat and since then, there is no looking back for him. He reportedly charges Rs 13 lakhs per song.

3. Sonu Nigam

Over his career span of more than 2 decades, Sonu Nigam has entertained us with his melodious and heart-touching voice. Some of his best songs are Sandese Aate Hain from Border, Kal Ho Na Ho title track, Abhi Mujhme Kahin from Agneepath to name a few. His remuneration per song is Rs 10 lakhs, as per reports.

4. Sunidhi Chauhan

She made her grand debut in Bollywood by playback for Urmila Matondkar in Mast at the age of 16. The two songs ‘Main Mast’ and ‘Ruki Ruki’ gave her instant fame and made her a household name. According to reports, she gets hefty pay cheque of Rs 9 lakhs per song.

5. Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar, who began her singing career as a contestant in Indian Idol is one of the most successful and popular singers of the country. With chartbuster hits like Kar Gayi Chull, O Saki Saki, Kala Chashma, among others, Neha has always made it to the top playback singers in the country. She reportedly charges Rs 8 lakhs per song.