Shriya Pilgaonkar doesn’t want to limit herself to one genre

Mumbai, Sep 22 : Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar was happy to get into action mode for a digital series. She says she wants to explore different genres as much as possible.

Ahead of the streaming of her series “Crackdown” on September 23, Shriya said: “I always want to keep trying new things as an actor and want to keep exploring different things without limiting myself to only one particular genre. This is my first time doing action and it’s a genre I really enjoy watching, so I had a lot of fun in the process of doing it.”

The series is by Apoorva Lakhia, known for films like “Shootout At Lokhandwala” and “Haseena Parkar”.

“This is Apoorva’s forte and I trusted him and his vision completely. I have always aimed to establish myself as an actor who is capable of pulling off any kind of part. I took some time to ease into the basics of action training and I have a lot to learn but I’m quite happy with the way my action sequences have turned out,” said Shriya.

The actress will be seen as Divya Shirodkar, a Maharashtrian girl, who is compelled to step aboard a dangerous mission, owing to her uncanny resemblance to a deadly extremist.

Apart from this series, Shriya is awaiting the release of her film, “Haathi Mere Saathi”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.